Solana (SOL) Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Solana has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $43.05 or 0.00111210 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion and $2.52 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00085751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00019350 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01435370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00059265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00107740 BTC.

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Solana is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

