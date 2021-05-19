SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up to $204.01

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $204.01, but opened at $215.41. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $212.57, with a volume of 976 shares traded.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $254.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 959.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

