Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SON. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,717.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SON traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,894. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

