Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

SONO stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 38,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,468,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,318,884.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $2,825,414.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,878 shares in the company, valued at $12,294,756.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,494 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 16.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 47,538 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,351,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

