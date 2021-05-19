Sonova’s (SONVY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SONVY traded up $6.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.57. 77,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,030. Sonova has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

