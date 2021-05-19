Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.23

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 54340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 462,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $215,279.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,035 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

