Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 178.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded down $6.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.08. 14,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,040. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a market cap of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PXD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.82.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 in the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.