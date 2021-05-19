Spectrum Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,032 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 88,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS traded down $10.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.02. 46,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,963. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.68 and a 52 week high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

