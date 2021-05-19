Spectrum Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.26.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. 429,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,772,379. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a market cap of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.65, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

