Spectrum Management Group LLC Makes New $608,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,548 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 404.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.77. 88,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,087. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ICAP raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

