Spectrum Management Group LLC Sells 30,406 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spectrum Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,406 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,069 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.66.

