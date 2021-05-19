Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt increased its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.97.

Shares of SPLK opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $49,914.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

