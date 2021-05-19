Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $240.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho decreased their price target on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $115.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. Splunk’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 799,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $135,866,000 after buying an additional 13,084 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in Splunk by 41.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,100,935 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $149,155,000 after acquiring an additional 321,388 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,455 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 20.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 61,857 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

