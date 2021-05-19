Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Gap Up to $17.77

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $18.14. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 9,572 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $773.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.
Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)
Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.
