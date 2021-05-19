Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Gap Up to $17.77

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.77, but opened at $18.14. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares last traded at $17.68, with a volume of 9,572 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $773.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.44.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.31. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

