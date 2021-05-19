SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.03 Million

Brokerages predict that SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) will post $5.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $5.05 million. SRAX posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,337.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $25.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.08 million to $26.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $33.09 million, with estimates ranging from $32.78 million to $33.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. SRAX had a negative return on equity of 107.87% and a negative net margin of 369.86%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRAX shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SRAX from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SRAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of SRAX in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SRAX in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SRAX in the first quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SRAX by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in SRAX during the first quarter valued at $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in SRAX during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SRAX by 150.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. SRAX has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

