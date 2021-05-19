SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Upgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Investec raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $21.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.78. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.