SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $331.83

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 331.83 ($4.34) and traded as low as GBX 301.20 ($3.94). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 305.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 755,731 shares changing hands.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 395.33 ($5.17).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 331.83 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 323.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The stock has a market cap of £2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.02.

In related news, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

