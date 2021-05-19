StakedZEN Market Capitalization Hits $3.88 Million (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. One StakedZEN coin can now be bought for approximately $116.29 or 0.00270556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $344.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00094559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.41 or 0.00382524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.13 or 0.00232969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005029 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.42 or 0.01385331 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00047249 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

