Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.28. 2,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,834. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $152.41 and a 12 month high of $234.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.