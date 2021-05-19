Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.26. The company had a trading volume of 121,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.31 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

