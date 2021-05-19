Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.26. 121,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.58. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $96.31 and a one year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

