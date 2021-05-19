Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Invests $2.72 Million in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,579,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,920,000 after acquiring an additional 258,226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 179,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 227,221 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter.

BATS NULV traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $37.90. 67,630 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.

