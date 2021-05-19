Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,538,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 236,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

