Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 237,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,000 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $9,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

NASDAQ COMM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.92. 42,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,669,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.