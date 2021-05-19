Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 3,368 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 1.2% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $20,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,570,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,825,000 after buying an additional 332,087 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,433,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,270 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,844,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,689,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,299,000 after purchasing an additional 249,837 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 27.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.67 per share, with a total value of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.07.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. The stock had a trading volume of 37,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,084. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

