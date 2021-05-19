Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.65.

MA traded down $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,585. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $349.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $355.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock valued at $17,405,702. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

