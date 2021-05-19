Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Stock Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 30.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,029,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,519 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Atkore were worth $74,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 525,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Atkore by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 149,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 70,904 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Company insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATKR opened at $79.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.41. Atkore Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $90.08.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.80 million. Atkore had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

