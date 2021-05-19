Standard Life Aberdeen plc Purchases 274,684 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 59.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,684 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $704,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,457 shares of company stock worth $5,316,928 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.