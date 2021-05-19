Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,044 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.08% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $58,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,698,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $193.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.09. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.09 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

