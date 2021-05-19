Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 156,677 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,216,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156,677 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $120,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.50 and its 200 day moving average is $93.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -583.44 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

