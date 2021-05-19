Standard Life Aberdeen plc Trims Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 570,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $107,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $178.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.32 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.