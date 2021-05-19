Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $40.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.09 and a beta of 1.34. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $2,246,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $4,737,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth $741,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,721,000 after purchasing an additional 557,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,883 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 73,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

