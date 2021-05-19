STASIS EURO (EURS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.68 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $82.68 million and $916,495.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00079092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00018004 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.64 or 0.01294493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,197.84 or 0.10497809 BTC.

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 67,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

