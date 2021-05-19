State of Michigan Retirement System Has $766,000 Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTCT. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 49,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetScout Systems by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

