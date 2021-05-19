State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.09. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,955. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $66,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,236,250.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $842,109 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

