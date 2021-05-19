State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.24 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,247 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.11% of InterDigital worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in InterDigital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 261,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 28,595 shares in the last quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. increased its position in InterDigital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 126,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in InterDigital by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.02 and its 200-day moving average is $64.97.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

