State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Itron by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Itron by 6.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Itron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itron by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRI opened at $89.27 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.49 and a 12 month high of $122.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total transaction of $42,257.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,048.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,875.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock worth $667,374. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

