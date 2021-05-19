State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 74,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,425,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

SBGI stock opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, CAO David R. Bochenek sold 5,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $209,967.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.