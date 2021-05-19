State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,681 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of New Relic worth $2,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,415,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,946,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,007,000 after buying an additional 81,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,268,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in New Relic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,965,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $59.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $81.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. New Relic’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.85.

In other New Relic news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,612.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,496 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

