SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $65,198.94 and $42.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SteepCoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SteepCoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $501.60 or 0.01334121 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000874 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000245 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Profile

STEEP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SteepCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SteepCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.