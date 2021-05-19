STERIS (NYSE:STE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

STERIS (NYSE:STE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS updated its FY 2022 guidance to 7.400-7.650 EPS.

Shares of STE traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.37 and its 200 day moving average is $191.00. STERIS has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 0.59.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.80.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

