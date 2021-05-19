Steve Finch Sells 12,896 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Stock

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.90, for a total transaction of C$333,997.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at C$235,165.64.

Steve Finch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$25.42 on Wednesday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.70 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.91, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 41.95%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.86.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

