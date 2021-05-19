Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 169 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,775,000 after acquiring an additional 624,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IWM opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

