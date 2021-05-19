Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,999,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.10.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average is $95.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

