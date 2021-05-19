Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

