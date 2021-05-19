Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Posted by on May 19th, 2021

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.