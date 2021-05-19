Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI opened at $139.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,226 shares of company stock worth $21,815,605 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

