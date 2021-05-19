Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,485.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.97 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

