STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of STOR opened at $33.54 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 1.12.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

