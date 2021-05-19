Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$4.50. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Storm Resources traded as high as C$3.34 and last traded at C$3.32, with a volume of 47619 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRX. CIBC raised their price objective on Storm Resources from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Storm Resources in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.57. The company has a market cap of C$422.54 million and a PE ratio of 1,156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$52.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Storm Resources Company Profile (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

