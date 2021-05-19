Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 136,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 203,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 286.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 69,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 51,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.41.

